Renowned Turkish DJ and producer SUMIA has taken the global music scene by storm with their revolutionary blend of techno and psytrance genres. With an unwavering passion for music and a diverse background in various art forms, SUMIA has captivated audiences worldwide with her electrifying performances and innovative soundscapes.

Born and raised in Slovakia, SUMIA's love for music began at a young age, shaping the trajectory of her life. Their journey in the music industry has been nothing short of extraordinary, and they have quickly risen to prominence with their distinct approach to electronic music.

Over the past two years, SUMIA has collaborated with numerous artists, forging powerful musical alliances that have resulted in a series of hit tracks. The support of renowned record companies has further fueled their meteoric rise to fame, garnering them a dedicated and growing fan base.

"I've been a fan of electronic music for many years, and I've been listening to both techno and psytrance from an early age. It's a pleasure for me to progress in these two genres and combine them. I'm grateful to Indira Paganotto for encouraging and supporting this exploration," said SUMIA.

In an exciting development, SUMIA is currently working on an eagerly awaited EP set to release on Indira Paganotto's esteemed record label, ARTCORE. The fusion of techno and psytrance in their forthcoming work has garnered immense anticipation from the electronic music community, as fans eagerly await their next sonic masterpiece.

Indira Paganotto, a prominent figure in the music industry, has expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with SUMIA. "SUMIA's ability to infuse the energy of psytrance with the pulsating beats of techno is simply outstanding. Their creativity and talent are reshaping the electronic music landscape, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey," she said.