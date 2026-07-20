Turkish superstar Ajda Pekkan recently performed at a special dinner hosted by First Lady Emine Erdoğan for the spouses of leaders attending the 36th NATO Summit.

Held at Çankaya Presidential Mansion in Ankara on July 6, the event featured Pekkan’s performance, which received great appreciation from the renowned guests.

Erdoğan had welcomed the spouses of NATO leaders, who were in the Turkish capital, to attend the summit. For this historic gathering, Pekkan performed a specially selected repertoire of songs in four languages: Turkish, English, French and Italian.

During her performance, Pekkan sang some of her most iconic songs, including “Her Yerde Kar Var,” “Bir Günah Gibi,” “Hoşgör Sen," “Baksana Talih," “Ya Sonra” and “Bambaşka Biri."

Opening her performance with a speech in English, Pekkan expressed her pleasure at being part of the special event, saying: “Welcome to Türkiye and to our capital, Ankara. I am very happy to be with you today as part of the program organized for the spouses of heads of state and government. Thank you for your participation and for honoring us with your presence. I extend my deepest respects to you."

Pekkan’s performance became one of the highlights of the evening, receiving enthusiastic applause from all guests. The attendees followed her performance closely and showed their appreciation after each song.

During her performance of “Bambaşka Biri,” guests stood up, joined the music and accompanied the singer by keeping rhythm.

After the show, Pekkan met with Emine Erdoğan and the spouses of NATO leaders, took commemorative photographs and personally received their congratulations.