Swedish singer Loreen beat out 25 competitors on Saturday night in the finale of the world's biggest live music event and won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad "Tattoo," hosted by Britain on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

A previous winner in 2012, Loreen is the first woman to win the eccentric, much-loved competition twice and only the second person to do so after Johnny Logan for Ireland in the 1980s.

It is a record-equalling seventh Eurovision victory for Sweden, coming 49 years after ABBA first won it for the country with "Waterloo."

Her winning dance-pop track, "Tattoo," narrowly triumphed over Finland's Kaarija after the public and jury votes were combined following an evening of typically eclectic musical acts in Liverpool, northwest England.

Last year's runners-up Britain selected the city – home of The Beatles – to stage the festival of Europop music after organizers ruled it was impossible for 2022 victors Ukraine to do so amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Reports emerged during the glittering spectacle in northwest England that Moscow had unleashed a fresh barrage of bombs on Ukraine.

The attack included Ternopil, the hometown of the band Tvorchi, Ukraine's entry this year with "Heart of Steel," an electro-pop offering inspired by the siege of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

"Turnopil... was bombed by Russia while we sang on the Eurovision stage about our steel hearts, indomitability and will," the band said on Instagram.

"Europe, unite against evil for the sake of peace!"

'Home'

Britain sought to keep Ukraine front and center throughout the week-long Europop celebration.

Central Liverpool was awash in the yellow and blue of the country's flag while Ukrainians were among the 6,000 fans packed into the M&S Arena host venue.

More than 160 million people were estimated to be watching on television around the world.

"It feels like I'm home," Vasylyna Kindrat, who fled Lviv in December, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) as she headed into the waterfront arena.

The 25-year-old added she was hoping for victory not in Eurovision "but for the war."

Earlier, British spectators echoed the sentiment.

"We're supporting Ukraine, our heart is bleeding for them," said Jenny Birchett, 70, a theater worker wearing Ukrainian colors.

"We feel it's theirs, the Eurovision, more than ours," she added, flanked by her daughter.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the "fantastic celebration" shortly after Loreen was crowned champion.

"Liverpool, you've done the United Kingdom and Ukraine proud," he added.

War and peace

Sweden and Finland had been the bookmakers' favourites heading into the contest beloved for its kitschy, quirky performances.

Rapper Kaarija, representing Finland, proved memorable with his track "Cha Cha Cha," delivered in his distinctive green bolero-style jacket with spikes around the neck, which has become a craze in his homeland.

The home crowd went wildest for the U.K.'s entry, Mae Muller, who closed out the performances but disappointed in the vote count.

Sam Ryder, who finished second for the country in 2022, performed his latest song – with Queen's Roger Taylor on drums – during the voting for this year's spectacle.

He was pipped to the coveted glass microphone trophy by last year's winners, Kalush Orchestra, who also reappeared Saturday to kickstart the night.

The Ukrainian band performed in a pre-recorded video – featuring a surprise appearance by the Princess of Wales, Kate, playing the piano – as well as a live performance.

Although there was the usual riot of colour, camp and unbridled joy, several finale songs evoked the war.

Switzerland's young singer Remo Forrer carried a message of peace with his track "Watergun."

Meanwhile, Croatia's extravagantly moustachioed Let 3 performed "Mama SC," seen as a veiled attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin and "human stupidity."

France, which has not finished first since 1977, was represented by the Quebec singer La Zarra, who started her electro-disco entry "Obviously" from a column several metres above the ground.

Politics preceded the finale, with a row erupting Friday over a proposed appearance by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Organisers the European Broadcasting Union refused an invitation for the Ukrainian president to send a message for fear of politicising the event.

That came despite Russia being barred from participating and the overtly political message of some songs, and prompted criticism from the U.K. government.