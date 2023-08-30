Spotify, the music streaming giant, announced that Taylor Swift has achieved the distinction of being the first female artist to amass 100 million monthly listeners Tuesday.

It comes as the global megastar continues her The Eras Tour, having recently played four dates in Mexico.

The official Spotify social media accounts wrote: "Queen behavior."

"On Aug. 29, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners."

Last month it was announced Swift had achieved number one albums than any other woman.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)", released in July, was the third in her project to re-record her first six albums following music manager Scooter Braun's sale of her early catalog.

It debuted at number one in the U.S. on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

The album also made Swift her 10th number-one in the U.K.

"Speak Now" peaked at number six when it was originally released in 2010, but the re-release outsold the rest of the top 10 combined, according to the Official Charts Company.

During the final leg of her U.S. Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium, in California, Swift also announced her "1989 (Taylor's Version)" project would be released in October.