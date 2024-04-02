The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards illuminated the night with a star-studded ceremony held on Monday in Los Angeles, where SZA emerged as one of the big winners, clinching several coveted awards. Among the highlights, SZA was honored with the esteemed Song of the Year award for her sensational track "Kill Bill."

The event, hosted at the Dolby Theatre, saw the convergence of music's brightest talents, including performances from Jelly Roll and Ice Spice. Taylor Swift, although absent in person, made her mark by scooping up the prestigious Artist of the Year title along with an impressive tally of five additional awards, sending her acceptance speech via video message.

Jelly Roll made waves by securing the titles for both Pop New Artist of the Year and Country New Artist of the Year, underscoring the diverse talent showcased at the ceremony.

The complete list of winners from the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards spans across various genres and categories.

All-genre categories

Duo/Group of the Year: OneRepublic

Best Collaboration: "Calm Down" – Rema and Selena Gomez

Genre-specific categories:

Pop Song of the Year: "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

Pop Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop): Jelly Roll

Pop Album of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo, Guts

Best New Artist (Country): Jelly Roll

Country Album of the Year: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: "All My Life" – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop): Ice Spice

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

R&B Song of the Year: "Snooze" – SZA

R&B Artist of the Year: SZA

Best New Artist (R&B): Victoria Monét

R&B Album of the Year: SZA, SOS

Alternative Song of the Year: "One More Time" – Blink-182

Alternative Artist of the Year: Fall Out Boy

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock): Noah Kahan

Alternative Album of the Year: boygenius, the record

Rock Song of the Year: "Lost" – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters

Rock Album of the Year: Metallica, 72 Seasons

Dance Song of the Year: "Strangers" – Kenya Grace

Dance Artist of the Year: Tiësto

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year: "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" – Shakira and Bizarrap

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year: Karol G

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban): Young Miko

Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year: Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: "Ella Baila Sola" – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican): Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Peso Pluma, Génesis

K-pop Artist of the Year: Jung Kook

K-pop Song of the Year: "Cupid (Twin Version)" – FIFTY FIFTY

K-pop Album of the Year: Stray Kids, 5-Star

Best New Artist (K-pop): NewJeans

Best African Music Artist: Burna Boy

Socially Voted Categories: Winners included Taylor Swift for Best Lyrics with "Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)" and Jung Kook ft. Latto for Best Music Video with "Seven."

The event also featured socially voted categories recognizing fan engagement, honoring BTS Army with the title of Best Fan Army and Gracie Abrams as the Social Star Award recipient.