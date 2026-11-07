Türkiye will use music, dance and art to bring its climate message to a global audience during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, with performances by major Turkish artists, environmental-themed songs and exhibitions planned throughout the Nov. 9-20 summit.

Preparations are underway for the conference, which Türkiye will host for the first time. Alongside diplomatic negotiations and climate discussions, organizers are planning a series of public cultural events at the Green Zone in Antalya's EXPO area, featuring concerts, dance performances and art installations.

English-language songs produced specifically for COP31 are also reaching international audiences through digital platforms and social media, including a new climate-themed release by Turkish pop star Tarkan.

Tarkan says 'Uyan'

Tarkan has reworked his 2008 song "Uyan" (Wake Up), which he wrote and composed, into an English-language version titled "Wake Up" for COP31, featuring new arrangements and lyrics.

A screengrab of Tarkan's climate-themed song "Wake Up," an English-language version of his 2008 hit "Uyan," ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP31). (IHA Photo)

The 3-minute, 4-second music video premiered on his official YouTube channel Nov. 1 and had attracted 536,895 views, approximately 25,200 likes and 1,900 comments as of Nov. 5.

The song also climbed the platform's Turkish music charts before becoming available on Apple Music on Nov. 6.

The video highlights the environmental consequences of climate change through striking images of environmental destruction and damage to nature.

In a social media statement, Tarkan said he was deeply saddened by the rapid destruction of nature caused by human activity. He explained that he had prepared the song to reach a wider audience and encourage collective action against the climate crisis.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum thanked the singer, saying the project would help raise awareness about the climate crisis.

Ministry promotes 'Let's COP' song

The ministry has also produced its own English-language song, "Let's COP," which was introduced Oct. 23 as part of Türkiye's campaign ahead of the summit.

Kurum promoted the accompanying video on social media with the message, "One world, one call, Let's COP."

An artist paints a graffiti mural in the Solak neighborhood, which has been transformed into a "Zero Waste Village" as part of COP31 preparations, next to the EXPO site, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

Featuring images of Türkiye's natural landscapes and cultural heritage, the production calls for international cooperation in addressing climate change. The ministry and the official COP31 Türkiye social media accounts have also shared the song to expand its reach.

There is no verified consolidated figure for the song's total views and streams across different platforms.

Ugandan children join the campaign

The campaign has also attracted attention beyond Türkiye. Children from Uganda's Hypers Kids Africa dance group performed to "Let's COP" in a video featuring the Turkish flag and COP31 logo.

The performance, prepared in support of the climate summit, was subsequently shared by the official COP31 Türkiye Instagram account, extending the campaign's reach to an international audience.

Yalın, Ebru Yaşar to perform free concerts

Music and dance will feature prominently in the summit's public cultural program, with several prominent Turkish performers scheduled to appear at the Green Zone.

Singer Yalın will perform at the Türk Telekom Grand Amphitheater on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m., while Ebru Yaşar is scheduled to take the stage at the same venue and time on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The internationally known Anadolu Ateşi dance troupe will perform Saturday, Nov. 14, while percussionist Burhan Öçal will also take part in the summit's cultural and artistic program.

All concerts and performances will be free to attend.

More than 1,000 artworks planned

Beyond live performances, the Green Zone will feature more than 1,000 artworks and over 50 outdoor installations exploring climate change, nature conservation and sustainability.

The exhibitions and installations will offer visitors an artistic perspective on environmental challenges and the importance of protecting natural resources.

Participation in the cultural program will be free, although visitors must complete advance registration to enter the Green Zone.