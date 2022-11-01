Taylor Swift said she is "in shambles" after becoming the first artist to claim the top 10 slots on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. All the songs are from her latest album "Midnights," released just over a week ago on Friday, Oct. 21.

The previous record was held by U.S. rapper Drake, who had nine of the top 10 songs on the chart for a week in Sept. 2021. Reacting to the news, Swift tweeted: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES."

Her first single from the album, "Anti-Hero," claimed the number-one spot and marked her ninth career number-one. Swift also managed to chart every song on the 20-track deluxe version of the album, "Midnights (3 am Edition)."

It comes after the singer song-writer also dominated the U.K. charts last week, with "Midnights" and "Anti-Hero" landing number one spots.

The electronica-style album has become the fastest-selling album of the year so far, overtaking Harry Styles' chart-topping "Harry's House," which previously held the 2022 title, according to the Official Charts Company.

Following its release, "Midnights" racked up 204,000 chart sales in seven days, more than doubling Swift's previous personal best of 90,300, which she achieved with her album "1989," released in 2014.

It claimed the biggest first week of album sales since Adele's "30" was released last November and takes the title of the most streamed album of the year in its opening week, with 72.5 million streams across the seven days.

Shortly after its release, "Midnights" also broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a day. Following that announcement, Swift thanked her fans for "doing something mind-blowing."