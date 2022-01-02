Over 1,000 homes razed to the ground by urban wildfire in Colorado

Three people are missing and feared dead after a wind-stoked wildfire roared through two towns in Boulder County, Colorado, prompting thousands of evacuations and destroying nearly 1,000 homes, authorities said on Saturday.
A car burns as a wind-driven wildfire forced the evacuation of the Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.
Officials initially said there were no reports of fatalities or missing residents following the rare urban wildfire that erupted Thursday morning on the northern outskirts of the Denver metropolitan area.
Anthony D-Amario, 18, looks through the remains of his home destroyed by the Marshall Fire as his family and friends watch in Louisville, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 31, 2021.
This combination handout black and white WorldView-1 satellite image released by Maxar Technologies and created, Dec. 30, 2021, shows homes and a shopping center on McCaslin blvd. before the fire (top) in Superior, Boulder County, Colorado, Dec. 30, 2021, and engulfed in smoke (bottom) in the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2021.
