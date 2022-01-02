Daily Sabah logo

Over 1,000 homes razed to the ground by urban wildfire in Colorado

by agencies Jan 02, 2022 12:50 pm +03 +03:00

Three people are missing and feared dead after a wind-stoked wildfire roared through two towns in Boulder County, Colorado, prompting thousands of evacuations and destroying nearly 1,000 homes, authorities said on Saturday.

A car burns as a wind-driven wildfire forced the evacuation of the Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Trevor Hughes/USA Today Network via Reuters)

Officials initially said there were no reports of fatalities or missing residents following the rare urban wildfire that erupted Thursday morning on the northern outskirts of the Denver metropolitan area.

Anthony D-Amario, 18, looks through the remains of his home destroyed by the Marshall Fire as his family and friends watch in Louisville, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Dr. Bonnie Abbott (L) embraces her husband George as they watch flames engulf homes as the Marshall Fire spreads through a neighborhood in the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado, Dec. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Volunteers bring in supplies to the YMCA of Northern Colorado after wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders near Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fires burn in Superior, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Broomfield Police Department/Handout via Reuters)

Flames engulf homes as the Marshall Fire spreads through a neighborhood in the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado, Dec. 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A general view shows wind-driven grass fires burning in Superior, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021, in this screen grab taken from drone footage obtained from social media.

(Dan Fogarty/via Reuters)

Mike Jones of Boulder, Colorado, takes a break from shoveling debris covered in snow out of his girlfriend's home, which was destroyed by the Marshall Fire in the Rock Creek neighborhood in the town of Superior, Boulder County, Colorado, Jan. 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A view shows remains of homes damaged by wildfires, a day after evacuation orders, in Superior, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Mike Jones holds up his girlfriend's necklace, which he found while searching through the debris of her home destroyed by the Marshall Fire, in the Rock Creek neighborhood of the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado, Jan. 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Sunshine Cohen cries at YMCA of Northern Colorado upon hearing the status of her home after wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders near Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows remains of a building and a car damaged by wildfires, a day after evacuation orders, in Superior, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Sunlight illuminates the walls of a residence destroyed by the Marshall Fire in the Rock Creek neighborhood of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado, Jan. 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Debris lies scattered in the basement of a home destroyed by the Marshall Fire in unincorporated Boulder County, Colorado, Dec. 31, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Charred trees surround the snow-covered remains of homes destroyed by the Marshall Fire in the Rock Creek neighborhood of the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado, Jan. 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Structures burn as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of the Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Trevor Hughes/USA Today Network via Reuters)

This combination handout black and white WorldView-1 satellite image released by Maxar Technologies and created, Dec. 30, 2021, shows homes and a shopping center on McCaslin blvd. before the fire (top) in Superior, Boulder County, Colorado, Dec. 30, 2021, and engulfed in smoke (bottom) in the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2021.

(Photo by Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AFP)

Flames burn neighborhoods after wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders near Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view shows remains of a trampoline and a house damaged by wind-driven wildfires, a day after evacuation orders, in Superior, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A house burns as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of the Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Eric English/via Reuters)

Structures burn, including an Element Hotel, as a wind-driven wildfire forced evacuation of the Superior suburb of Boulder, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Trevor Hughes/USA Today Network via Reuters)

A view shows remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People line up as they get up food at 1stBank Center, acting as an evacuation center, after wind-driven wildfires prompted evacuation orders, in Broomfield, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Buildings burn as a wind-driven grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces thousands, as seen from Denver, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Gregg Corella/Handout via Reuters)

Houses are engulfed in flames as the Marshall Fire spreads in Superior, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 30, 2021.

(Sean David Van de Riet/via Reuters)

A view shows remains of a house damaged by wind-driven wildfires, a day after evacuation orders, in Superior, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The remains of a vehicle burnt in the Marshall Fire are seen in Louisville, Colorado, U.S., Dec. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

