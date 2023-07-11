Taylor Swift's hit song "Cruel Summer" is making waves once again, as it climbs the charts and solidifies the pop star's dominance.

Originally released on her 2019 album "Lover," the track has now been re-released as a single and has soared from No. 13 to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, dated July 15. With this achievement, Swift now holds the record for the most top 10 hits among women, with an impressive 41 to her name.

"Cruel Summer" was a collaborative effort, with Swift co-writing it alongside Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent. Antonoff also served as the producer for the track. The song's success can be attributed to its widespread appeal across various platforms. It garnered 30.3 million in an all-format radio airplay audience, experiencing a notable increase of 35%. Additionally, it accumulated 14.9 million streams, representing an 11% rise, and sold 3,000 copies, maintaining its popularity week-over-week from June 30 to July 6, according to data from Luminate.

Swift's ongoing Eras Tour has undoubtedly contributed to the resurgence of "Cruel Summer." The tour marks her first opportunity to showcase songs from "Lover," which was released just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. During each concert, Swift divides the show into 10 acts, representing her nine albums. The Lover era takes the spotlight in the opening set, with "Cruel Summer" being one of the featured performances. This exposure has played a significant role in building momentum for the song in recent weeks.

Despite being released nearly four years ago, "Cruel Summer" has become the fourth track from the "Lover" album to break into the Hot 100's top 10. The song joins the ranks of other successful singles like "Me!," featuring Brendon Urie, which peaked at No. 2, "You Need to Calm Down," also reaching No. 2, and the album's title track, which reached No. 10, all achieved in 2019.