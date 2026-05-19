Turkish fans were thrilled by the announcement that Travis Scott will appear in the DJ booth at the “Hosted By Travis Scott One Night Only in the Club” show on May 31 in Istanbul, organized by TemaCC at Rixos Tersane Istanbul Grand Factory.

Only 2,500 people will be able to attend this exclusive event. Ticket prices start at 25,000 TL ($500) and go up to 60,000 TL. VIP booth prices range from 60,000 TL to 150,000 TL. For the show, which was announced at 8:30 P.M., tens of thousands of people pre-registered within just four hours. The VIP sections have already sold out. With pre-registration continuing until 2 P.M., the waiting list is expected to reach nearly 50,000 people.

Major gathering in Istanbul

On the night of May 30, European football and the global rap scene will both deliver unforgettable excitement. World-famous rapper Travis Scott, who will travel to Budapest to watch the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal, will head to Istanbul after the match.

That same night, one of the most talked-about names in global music, Kanye West, will also give a concert in Istanbul. After the concert, which has already created major excitement in the city, attention will shift to the night of May 31.

At the event, Travis Scott will take over the DJ booth and his close friend Kanye West is also expected to attend the night. As a result, the two biggest stars in world rap music could come together at the same event in Istanbul.

Travis Scott is also expected to stay for two days at Rixos Tersane Istanbul and spend time exploring Istanbul after the event.