Global pop and R&B superstar Justin Timberlake is gearing up to take the stage in Istanbul for the very first time as part of his 2025 world tour. Starting his music career in the late 1990s, Timberlake has captivated millions worldwide with his solo albums. On the evening of July 30, he will deliver an unforgettable music experience to fans at Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) Stadium.

With massive hits like “Cry Me a River,” “SexyBack,” “Mirrors” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” topping charts worldwide, Justin Timberlake has become one of the most influential artists of our time, known for his powerful voice and spectacular stage performances. This legendary artist is ready to bring his mesmerizing energy and chart-topping songs to his Istanbul fans.

Tickets sold out fast as soon as they went on sale and are nearly gone. If you haven’t grabbed your ticket yet, act quickly – this is a concert you can’t miss! Promising not only incredible music but also a stunning visual show, Istanbul is counting down the days.

Justin Timberlake’s Istanbul concert is set to be one of the most talked-about events of summer 2025. Bringing his passion for music to the stage, Timberlake will create a night that will be remembered for years to come. For everyone wanting to witness a moment in pop music history, the place to be on July 30 is ITÜ Stadium.

Modern take on nostalgia

Hande Mehan, one of the most remarkable female vocalists of recent times, makes a powerful debut in the music scene with her first album, "Yirmisekiz." This special project features 11 tracks, breathing new life into iconic songs from unforgettable Turkish artists, interpreted with Hande Mehan’s unique style and heartfelt vocals.

Hande Mehan, one of the most remarkable female vocalists of recent times. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The album highlights classic pieces from legendary names in Turkish music, such as Cem Adrian, Halil Sezai, Teoman, Nazan Öncel, Ahmet Kaya, Yıldız Tilbe and Sezen Aksu. Notably, “Mühürledim Seni Kalbime” ("I Sealed You in My Heart") has garnered huge attention from listeners, becoming the standout track with millions of streams.

Songs like “Suzan Suzi” and “Ayrılmam” ("I Won't Leave") have been reimagined with Hande Mehan’s emotional delivery and original arrangements, creating an album that blends nostalgia with a contemporary touch. She adds her soul and musical stance with each song, gifting listeners a new generation of classics.

"Yirmisekiz" not only showcases Hande Mehan’s vocal power and interpretive skills but also reveals her deep passion for music. Music videos from the album’s tracks are available on Hande Mehan’s official YouTube channel and have received great acclaim.

Available on all digital platforms, "Yirmisekiz" offers a musical journey for those who grew up with these classics and want to rediscover them with fresh energy. With this album, Hande Mehan both honors the past and confidently steps into the future.

Fontaines D.C. coming

Leading the new wave of post-punk, Irish band Fontaines D.C. will take the stage at KüçükÇiftlik Park on the night of June 29, organized by Epifoni and Uru. The night’s opening acts feature two prominent names from Türkiye’s alternative music scene: Jakuzi and Yangın.

Comprising Grian Chatten (vocals), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass), Tom Coll (drums) and Carlos O'Connell (guitar), Fontaines D.C. has become one of the most exciting bands of recent years. Their 2022 album Skinty Fia brought them worldwide acclaim and with their latest release Romance, they’ve shifted their sound in bold new directions. Earlier this year, the track “It's Amazing To Be Young” received widespread praise.

Irish band Fontaines D.C. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Fontaines D.C. has crafted a unique and authentic voice by drawing from post-punk, goth and alternative rock and blending these influences with Irish culture and history. They have been nominated for prestigious awards like the Grammy and Mercury Prize and won the Brit Award for “Best International Group.”

Making their debut in Türkiye, the band promises one of the most thrilling performances of the year.

Before them, Yangın will open the night with a fierce, gritty sound inspired by post-punk and noise rock, representing the new and exciting underground Turkish scene. Following Yangın, Jakuzi will bring their distinctive blend of synth-pop, darkwave and new wave, adding a dark dance energy to the evening.

Reserve your spot now to experience Fontaines D.C.’s melancholic rebellion, Jakuzi’s dark synth landscapes and Yangın’s noisy fury all in one unforgettable night!