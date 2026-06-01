U.S. rapper Travis Scott’s first performance in Türkiye on Sunday sparked widespread criticism, with fans complaining about the concert's length and the artist’s limited interaction with the audience.

The concert, held at Tersane Istanbul, had generated significant excitement for months and attracted thousands of attendees.

However, despite high ticket prices, the brief performance left many concertgoers disappointed and prompted extensive discussion on social media.

According to attendees, Scott took the stage nearly an hour later than scheduled.

Fans said the performance lasted only about 20 minutes, prompting criticism from many in the audience.

Videos and comments shared on social media showed concertgoers booing the artist after the performance.

Some attendees also criticized Scott for appearing on stage with much of his face covered by clothing and accessories.

The event had already drawn attention during ticket sales because of its high prices.

Some ticket categories were reportedly priced at up to 50,000 Turkish liras (about $1,300), while resale prices on the secondary market were said to be significantly higher.

Before the concert, the event was promoted as one of Türkiye’s most expensive music events and was expected to be attended by a limited number of people.

Following the concert, thousands of social media posts criticized the short duration of the performance and said audience expectations had not been met.

Many users highlighted Scott's limited interaction with the crowd, while the concert’s length emerged as one of the most frequently criticized aspects of the event.