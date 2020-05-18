Gifted musicians, Naz Irem Türkmen and Eren Aydoğan, who have achieved worldwide success that goes beyond Turkey's borders despite their young age, will hold a May 19 Youth Concert at Süreyya Opera to celebrate the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, which marks the beginning of Turkish War of Independence and the emergence of modern Turkey.

Violin artist Türkmen and pianist Aydoğan, who continue their education within the scope of the Young Musicians on World Stage project – which pianist twins Güher Pekinel and Süher Pekinel launched for gifted children in Turkey –will perform at a special concert. The concert, which was previously canceled due to the lockdown and the banning of celebrations in crowded areas on May 19 as part of the measures taken against the coronavirus outbreak, will be aired on May 19 at 7:19 p.m. on Kadıköy Municipality's social media accounts. Türkmen and Aydoğan will perform the esteemed works of the violin and piano repertoire.

After the 1948 Gifted Children Act, which played an essential role in the development of world-renowned artists such as Idil Biret and Suna Kan, lost its function, the Pekinel sisters introduced the Young Musicians on World Stage project for gifted children in Turkey. Aspiring international talents at a young age, Türkmen and Aydoğan started their musical journey when they were both 7. Having brought home various awards from the world's major music competitions, the young artists continue to represent Turkey successfully on the international music scene.