Azerbaijan holds parade after Nagorno-Karabakh victory

by Agencies Dec 11, 2020 11:11 am +03 +03:00

More than 3,000 troops took part in a military parade in Azerbaijan to celebrate the liberation of broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands in a conflict with Armenia. The parade was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who strongly backed Azerbaijan. The parade involved dozens of military vehicles and a flyby of combat aircraft. The display, which also featured a Turkish commando brigade and Turkish drones, was held a month after a Russia-brokered deal ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani service members take part in a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Azerbaijani service members take part in a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone belonging to the Azerbaijani military displayed during a military parade to mark the victory in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AA Photo

A destroyed military vehicle belonging to the Armenian forces displayed during a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AA Photo

Azerbaijani troops march past during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AA Photo

A truck carries captured Armenian military hardware during a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

Getty Images

Members of a Turkish forces commando brigade take part in a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AP Photo

Military aircraft release smoke in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag during a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AFP Photo

An Azerbaijani S-300 missile defense system displayed during a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AA Photo

Azerbaijani troops march past during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AP Photo

Spectators watch a military parade to mark Azerbaijan's victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

Reuters Photo

Azerbaijani troops march past during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AP Photo

A wounded Azerbaijani soldier holds a Turkish flag during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

Reuters Photo

A man takes a picture of an Azerbaijani Navy vessel during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

Getty Images

Azerbaijani troops march past during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AP Photo

Azerbaijani troops march past during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AP Photo

Mil Mi-17 military transport helicopters during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

Getty Images

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attend a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AFP Photo/Turkey's Presidential Press Service/Mustafa Kamacı

People greet Azerbaijani servicemen riding in military vehicles during a parade in Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

AFP Photo

