Azerbaijan holds parade after Nagorno-Karabakh victory

More than 3,000 troops took part in a military parade in Azerbaijan to celebrate the liberation of broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands in a conflict with Armenia. The parade was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who strongly backed Azerbaijan. The parade involved dozens of military vehicles and a flyby of combat aircraft. The display, which also featured a Turkish commando brigade and Turkish drones, was held a month after a Russia-brokered deal ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijani service members take part in a military parade to mark the victory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10, 2020.

Reuters Photo