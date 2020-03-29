Applications for the Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (TUGFO) will occur online this year for the first time in the orchestra's 14-year history due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Candidates wishing to take part in the orchestra can apply until April 30.

TUGFO, founded under the leadership of the Sabancı Foundation, brings together hundreds of young musicians from Turkey with listeners from all around the world. It will mark its 14th anniversary this year under the baton of maestro Cem Mansur.

Auditioning musicians are required to shoot a video introducing themselves. In the video, musicians will describe their previous orchestra experiences and perform a solo. Introductory videos are expected to be up to 10 minutes long.

Applications for auditions can be made at http://www.genclikfilarmoni.org or TUGBO’s Facebook page until April 30.

This year’s repertoire includes Antonin Dvorak’s "Symphony No. 7", Giuseppe Verdi’s "Nabucco Overture," Sergei Rachmaninoff’s "Piano Concerto No. 3," sections from Cemal Reşit Rey’s “Turkey,” George Enescu’s "Rhapsody No. 2" and “Four Sea Interludes” from Benjamin Britten’s “Peter Grimes.”