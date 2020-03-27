The Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) has organized digital concerts for Turkish citizens around the world who are staying home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

YTB, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, continues to bring together Turkic people who are spending time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak with world-famous artists. In this context, YTB's motto is “Turks Worldwide at Your Home.”

On Friday at 6 p.m. local time, Lebanese pianist Maan Hamadeh will present his piano recital through YTB's YouTube account.

Last week, Mozart Award-winning artist Ali Insan, one of the young talents in Germany, participated in the project and performed on March 17 through YTB's YouTube account.

On March 19, world-famous singer, pianist and songwriter Karsu joined the project from the Netherlands.

Other performers who featured on the YouTube channel include Arslanbek Sultanbekov, world-renowned for his magnificent play on the traditional music instrument "dombra," the first world-famous Turkish female flute player Burcu Karadağ and Voice Turkey contestant Melisa Yıldırım.

Artists performed completely voluntarily as the project was organized within the scope of social responsibility.

Digital concerts organized by YTB will continue to cheer up Turkish citizens who are struggling amid the new coronavirus, especially in European countries where the virus has spread rapidly.

You can watch the concert that will be broadcast live on YTB's YouTube channel on Friday at 6 p.m. local time through the link https://youtube.com/yurtdisiturkler.