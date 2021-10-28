Climate change: Eerie ice caves appear, dooming Austria's glaciers

Giant ice caves have appeared in glaciers in Austria accelerating the melting process faster than expected as warmer air rushes through the ice mass until it collapses.
Glaciologists Andrea Fischer and Martin Stocker-Waldhuber, from the Austrian Academy of Sciences, explore a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Austria, Oct. 15, 2021.
