Climate change: Eerie ice caves appear, dooming Austria's glaciers

by REUTERS Oct 28, 2021 9:46 am +03 +03:00

Giant ice caves have appeared in glaciers in Austria accelerating the melting process faster than expected as warmer air rushes through the ice mass until it collapses.

Glaciologists Andrea Fischer and Martin Stocker-Waldhuber, from the Austrian Academy of Sciences, explore a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Austria, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Glaciologists Fischer and Stocker-Waldhuber, from the Austrian Academy of Sciences, inspect the entrance of a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier, near Galtuer, Austria, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fischer stands at the entrance of a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier, near Galtuer, Austria, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

She hikes toward the entrance of a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Austria, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fischer explores a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fischer inspects a piece of ice inside a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Glaciologists inspect the entrance of a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Austria, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fischer and Stocker-Waldhuber inspect the entrance of a natural glacier cavity of Jamtalferner glacier, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Glaciologist Martin Stocker-Waldhuber explores a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Stocker-Waldhuber explores a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fischer and Stocker-Waldhuber explore a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fischer and Stocker-Waldhuber inspect the ceiling of a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Glaciologists explore a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Austria, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fischer enters a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier near Galtuer, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fischer and Stocker-Waldhuber hike toward the Jamtalferner glacier, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Fischer and Stocker-Waldhuber inspect the ceiling of a natural glacier cavity of the Jamtalferner glacier, Oct. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

