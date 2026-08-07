Turkish composer Toygar Işıklı and pianist-composer Büşra Kayıkçı have been accepted as voting members of the Recording Academy, the organization behind the Grammy Awards.

As voting members, Işıklı and Kayıkçı will be eligible to participate in the nomination and final voting processes for the Grammy Awards, one of the music industry's most prestigious honors.

Founded in 1957, the Recording Academy organizes the annual Grammy Awards, recognizing achievements across a wide range of musical disciplines. Its voting members play a key role in evaluating the artistic and technical merits of eligible recordings and determining nominees and winners. Membership is granted to music professionals based on their career accomplishments and industry experience.

Işıklı is best known for composing scores for popular Turkish films and television series, including "Ezel," "Karadayı" and "Magnificent Century." He has received numerous national and international awards and has increasingly worked on international productions in recent years.

Kayıkçı, whose minimalist style blends classical and contemporary music, pursued a professional music career after studying architecture. She has performed in cities across Europe and has built an international audience through her albums and original compositions.

In addition to participating in the Grammy Awards' nomination and voting processes, Recording Academy members are eligible to serve on committees and working groups that help shape the organization's initiatives and the broader development of the global music industry.