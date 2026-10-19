Wembley became the backdrop for a milestone in Manifest’s rising international career as the Turkish pop group played to a sold-out crowd at London’s OVO Arena on Oct. 16. Alongside “Tralala,” its first English-language single to chart internationally, the group performed the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” and proudly displayed the Turkish flag onstage.

Having built a devoted fan base in Türkiye, Manifest took its next big step onto the international stage with a sold-out Wembley show. Thousands of fans gathered for the group’s first international arena concert, a high-energy production featuring elaborate dance routines, ambitious stage designs and immersive visual effects.

Tribute to Spice Girls

A nod to pop history came with Manifest’s rendition of “Wannabe,” the Spice Girls’ era-defining hit. The British girl group held its first major live concert in Istanbul on Oct. 12, 1997. Nearly 29 years later, the song found a new stage at Wembley, performed by a Turkish group carving out its own place in pop music.

‘Tralala’

Manifest kicked off the concert with “Hileli,” drawing loud applause for its revamped arrangement and choreography. The group followed with “Tralala,” its first English-language single, whose music video became the world’s most-watched on the day of its release. At Wembley, fans sang along to the track, turning the performance into a shared moment.

The show also featured solo dance performances during a reworked English-language version of “Amateur,” while “Story of My Life” was accompanied by a video featuring childhood photos of the group’s members.

The setlist spanned fan favorites including “Daha Iyi,” “Toz Pembe,” “Snap,” “Zamansızdık,” “Arıyo,” “Hayır,” “KTS,” “Yaşanacaksa” and “Başrol Sensin,” alongside “Rüya,” “Hush Hush x Bambaşka Biri” and “Rampapapam.”

Manifest later performed “Zehir,” “PVG” and “Manifest” before returning to the stage for an encore prompted by the crowd. The group closed the night with “Hileli,” “Tralala,” “Zamansızdık” and “Snap.”

Wembley preparations

Manifest spent months preparing for the milestone show, reworking many songs in its repertoire and developing new dance routines specifically for the Wembley performance. Every detail, from the stage design to the visual effects, was carefully planned, with six truckloads of production equipment brought in for the concert.

Formed through the Big5 Türkiye competition, Manifest consists of Esin Bahat, Hilal Yelekçi, Lidya Pınar, Mina Solak, Sueda Uluca and Zeynep Sude Oktay. Their journey to Wembley marks another chapter in the growing international presence of Turkish pop music.