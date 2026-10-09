Turkish girl group Manifest has taken a major step in its international music career with the release of its first English-language single, “Tralala,” accompanied by a music video filmed in London that features elements of Turkish culture.

The group will perform the song live for the first time at its concert at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Oct. 16.

Having quickly built a large following in Türkiye, Manifest is entering a new phase as it seeks to reach international audiences. With its upbeat sound, energetic style and strong melodies, “Tralala” aims to introduce the group’s music to a wider audience.

The song was written and composed by INJI, Jonah Jurick and Alex Graf, with production by Elber Tutkus and Özcan Sayın. Utku Ünsal handled mixing and mastering, while Caner Güneysu played guitar on the track.

Music video filmed in London

Directed by Yeeiid, the “Tralala” music video was filmed in London and brings the song’s playful, confident and energetic mood to the city’s streets.

Featuring Manifest’s signature choreography, the video blends Turkish cultural references with London’s youthful, dynamic visual style. Turkish tea, the nazar boncuğu, or evil eye bead, and the expression “Maşallah” appear throughout the video, which follows six young women expressing their individuality, supporting one another and enjoying time together on London’s streets.

Following the release of “Tralala,” Manifest is preparing for its first international arena concert at OVO Arena Wembley on Oct. 16. The performance will mark another milestone for the group as it takes its journey from Türkiye to a major international stage.

Promotion campaign in London

The group has been in London to promote both the single and the upcoming concert, meeting with established British music and lifestyle publications.

John Giddings, one of the music industry's prominent figures, has also joined Manifest during the promotional campaign. The group announced plans to work with Giddings in May.