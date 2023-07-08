Turkish musician and actor Özkan Uğur passed away on Saturday aged 69, a top official in the country confirmed.

"We lost (our) beloved Özkan Uğur. We will not forget this voice that came from the heart, befriending whomever listened," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.

"We are filled with sorrow. I wish Allah's mercy on him and my condolences to his family and fans," Koca concluded.

Uğur was 69 years old and had been receiving treatment in Istanbul.

​He was a member of Turkish pop and rock trio MFÖ along with bandmates Mazhar Alanson and Fuat Güner.

Uğur also played roles in several movies, including Yavuz Turgul's "The Bandit," and Cem Yılmaz's "G.O.R.A.," "A.R.O.G." and "Mild West (Yahşi Batı)."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also issued a statement on Uğur's death, extending condolences to his loved ones, fans, and fellow artists.

"I wish Allah's mercy on Özkan Uğur, the beloved voice and cinema artist of our country, winner of the Presidential Culture and Art Grand Award in the field of music," the president said.