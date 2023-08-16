The Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (TYPO), a remarkable ensemble that owes its existence to the pivotal role played by the Sabancı Foundation, is poised to captivate audiences across Türkiye and Italy with an array of concertos from Erkin, Rachmaninoff, Mendelssohn, Sibelius to Beethoven as part of the 2023 concert tour.

Under the baton of maestro Cem Mansur, the TYPO's artistic director, the orchestra has meticulously prepared two distinct concert programs for the 2023 tour. The opening performance is scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), followed by subsequent concerts across Türkiye.

In a series of nine performances, the Türkiye leg of the tour will commence on Aug. 24 at the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Concert Hall in Ankara. The international leg, on the other hand, will first take place on Aug. 29 with a performance at the Palermo Classica Festival in Sicily, then the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, Selinunte, and in Corleone. The TYPO will conclude its tour on Sept. 6 at the esteemed Sala Santa Cecilia, one of the world's leading symphonic venues, in Rome, Italy. The ensemble has been invited for the fourth invitation to perform at the iconic location.

Recognized as one of Türkye's most dynamic orchestras, the TYPO offers young musicians the invaluable opportunity to gain orchestral experience on both domestic and international stages.

Comprising young musicians aged between 16 and 22, selected through rigorous auditions at conservatories across Türkiye, the TYPO is set to receive specialized training from accomplished musicians. Notable figures such as Hande Küden, a violinist with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; as well as Sezai Kocabıyık, a solo oboist of the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra and the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, will contribute to enhancing orchestra members' expertise.

Renowned for its commitment to nurturing the arts among young talents, the Sabancı Foundation's backing has enabled the TYPO, operating under the Sevda-Cenap And Music Foundation, to undergo an intensive rehearsal camp at Sabancı University for their 2023 tour.