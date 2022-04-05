Protests in Sri Lanka as economic crisis worsens

A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

A man cheers for protestors as he travels on a motorbike as people shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, on a main road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)