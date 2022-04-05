Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Protests in Sri Lanka as economic crisis worsens

by Agencies Apr 05, 2022 3:08 pm +03 +03:00

A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

A man cheers for protestors as he travels on a motorbike as people shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, on a main road in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sri Lankan police officers stand guard near the parliament during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Sri Lankan nuns protest against the economic crisis in Colombo, April 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A protestor holds an oil lamp during a demonstration against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in Colombo, April 1, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, in Colombo, April 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Demonstrators react after they set a fire to a bus parked at the road to the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo, March 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators hold placards and shout slogan during a protest against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in Colombo, April 4, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Sri Lankan Catholic clergy protest against the economic crisis in Colombo, April 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, in Colombo, April 4, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Demonstrators react after a bus was set alight parked at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him, as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo, March 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, on a main road in Colombo, April 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator throws a stone near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during the protests against him in Colombo, March 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers carry an injured officer during a protest near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, in Colombo, March 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The police disperse demonstrators near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo, March 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the Sri Lankan army stand guard near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during protests against him, in Colombo, March 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators surround an army bus near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during protests against him, Colombo, March 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, at Independence Square in Colombo, April 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A person takes a photo as a demonstrator walks near a bus that was set on fire at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, Colombo, March 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sri Lankan army commandos walk past a damaged bus after it was set on fire by demonstrators at the top of the road to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence, in Colombo, April 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, Colombo, April 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Anti-riot police stand in position behind a fence as they face protestors during a demonstration against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities, at the entrance of the president's office in Colombo, April 4, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A pet carries a placard at a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a residential area after the government imposed a curfew following a clash between police and protestors near the president's residence during protests, in Colombo, April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Police clashes with protestors during a demonstration outside the Sri Lankan president's home with protestors calling for him to step down as the country's unprecedented economic crisis worsens, in Colombo, March 31, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard near the Independence Square as opposition alliance Samagi Jana Balawegaya party members protest against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo, April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People attend a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a residential area after the government imposed a curfew following clashes between police and protestors near the president's residence during protests, in Colombo, April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors beat utensils as a sign of protest during a march against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in Colombo, April 3, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities in Colombo, April 4, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demand that Rajapaksa family politicians step down, at Independence Square in Colombo, April 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Protestors take part in a demonstration against the surge in prices and shortage of fuel and other essential commodities at the entrance of the president's office in Colombo, April 4, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, behind a police barricade on a street leading to parliament in Colombo, April 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.