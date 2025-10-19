Türkiye's Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) performed in the Russian capital ahead of the upcoming Republic Day, marking a celebration of Turkish culture and diplomacy.

The concert, held at the prestigious Zaryadye Hall, was organized by the Turkish Embassy in Moscow with support from the Yunus Emre Institute.

Conducted by CSO’s Principal Conductor Cemi’i Can Deliorman, the performance featured pieces inspired by Anatolian melodies. The orchestra performed Ferit Tüzün’s Çayda Çıra, selections by the ensemble Arpanatolia blending harp, ney, sipsi, and percussion, as well as works by Ulvi Cemal Erkin and Cemal Reşit Rey.

Before the concert, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Bilgiç noted that this year marks the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye. He emphasized the importance of honoring Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Republic’s founder, and his comrades during this occasion.

“Atatürk placed great value on art and artists,” Bilgiç said. “That’s why so many talented figures emerged during the early years of the Republic. Today, Turkish artists continue to achieve remarkable success around the world.”

Bilgiç reminded attendees that the CSO’s history spans two centuries, predating the Republic itself. He also noted that the orchestra’s first performance on Russian soil took place 100 years ago in Soviet Leningrad. “Of course, the orchestra has returned to Russia many times since then,” he said. “Just two days ago, they performed at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg.”

Highlighting the strength of Turkish-Russian relations, Bilgiç added, “Today, our relations are at the highest level. Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Vladimir Putin, we are doing everything possible to further enhance our cooperation.”