Alpay, one of the beloved names in Turkish pop music, has died at the age of 91. The singer was known for timeless hits such as “Fabrika Kızı” ("Factory Girl") and “Eylül'de Gel” ("Come in September"), which left a lasting mark on generations of listeners.

Ahmet Alpay Nazikioğlu, better known simply as Alpay, was widely regarded as one of the leading figures in Turkish pop music, earning a place in listeners’ memories with his distinctive vocal style and decades-long career.

Who was Alpay?

Born in Ankara on July 18, 1935, Alpay completed his primary, middle and high school education in the Turkish capital. He developed an interest in football during his high school years and began playing for Ankara Demirspor. He later continued his professional football career at Gençlerbirliği, where he was selected for Türkiye's national youth football team.

After graduating from Ankara University’s Faculty of Law, Alpay embarked on his music career in the 1960s. Known for experimenting with romantic folk and rock music, he formed his own band in 1964.

Alpay also collaborated musically with the group Üç Hürel, performing Turkish adaptations of numerous French chansons and Italian Neapolitan songs. Among his best-known hits were “Tren,” “Eylül'de Gel” and “Fabrika Kızı.” He also performed interpretations of several poems by renowned Turkish poet Attilâ İlhan.