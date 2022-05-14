Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Images from 105th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal

by Agencies May 14, 2022 5:53 pm +03 +03:00

Thousands of pilgrims converged on the Fatima Sanctuary to celebrate the anniversary of 'Fatima's miracle' when three shepherd children claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary in May 1917.

Pilgrims throw flower petals to a statue of Our Lady of Fatima during a procession at the Shrine of Fatima in the village of Fatima, central Portugal, May 13, 2022.

AFP

Pilgrims offer candles during the annual pilgrimage at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, May 12, 2022.

AFP

Members of the clergy gather during an event marking the 105th anniversary of the reported appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, at the Catholic shrine of Fatima, village of Fatima, May 13, 2022.

Reuters

Pilgrims throw flower petals to a statue of Our Lady of Fatima during a procession at the Sanctuary of Fatima, central Portugal, on May 13, 2022.

AFP

Pilgrims stand near the flags of Portugal and Ukraine as they attend the commemoration at the Sanctuary of Fatima, Portugal, May 12, 2022.

Reuters

A pilgrim stands on her knees as she attends the event marking the 105th anniversary of the reported appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children, Fatima, May 12, 2022.

Reuters

General view of pilgrims holding candles during the candlelight procession at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, May 12, 2022.

AFP

A statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried during a procession at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, May 13, 2022.

AFP

Members of the clergy take part in the procession at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, May 13, 2022.

AFP

A statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried during the candlelight procession at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, on May 12, 2022.

AFP

A pilgrim prays on the ground at the Shrine of Fatima as thousands of pilgrims converge on the Fatima Sanctuary to celebrate the anniversary of "Fatima's miracle," village of Fatima, May 13, 2022.

AFP

A man kneels to pray at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, May 12, 2022.

AFP

Two men hold a statue of Our Lady of Fatima to be offered to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, during a procession at the Shrine of Fatima, village of Fatima, May 13, 2022.

AFP

A Ukrainian Portuguese family holds candles during the candlelight procession at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, May 12, 2022.

AFP

Petals are blown in the air as the statue of Our Lady of Fatima on a flower-decorated litter is carried through a crowd of faithful during the religious celebrations of the May International Anniversary Pilgrimage at the Shrine of Fatima. The post-pandemic pilgrimage moves thousands of pilgrims to the Shrine of Fatima, village of Fatima, May 13, 2022.

EPA

epa09943446 Pilgrims participate in the Candlelight Procession during the beginning of the May International Anniversary Pilgrimage in Fatima, Portugal, 12 May 2022. The May International Anniversary Pilgrimage celebrates the 13 May 1917 apparition of Our Lady to the three shepherds, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco. EPA/PAULO CUNHA

May International Anniversary Pilgrimage in Fatima

General view of pilgrims attending the candlelight procession at the Shrine of Fatima, central Portugal, on May 12, 2022.

AFP

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.