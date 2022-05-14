Images from 105th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal

Thousands of pilgrims converged on the Fatima Sanctuary to celebrate the anniversary of 'Fatima's miracle' when three shepherd children claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary in May 1917.
Pilgrims throw flower petals to a statue of Our Lady of Fatima during a procession at the Shrine of Fatima in the village of Fatima, central Portugal, May 13, 2022.
Petals are blown in the air as the statue of Our Lady of Fatima on a flower-decorated litter is carried through a crowd of faithful during the religious celebrations of the May International Anniversary Pilgrimage at the Shrine of Fatima. The post-pandemic pilgrimage moves thousands of pilgrims to the Shrine of Fatima, village of Fatima, May 13, 2022.
May International Anniversary Pilgrimage in Fatima
