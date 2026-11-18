Kenan Doğulu is set to bring his acclaimed symphonic concert project, SYMPHONITY, to Istanbul's Zorlu PSM on Dec. 30. A collaboration between Atlantis Yapım and Doğulu Music, the project first premiered in Istanbul in May, with tickets selling out days in advance. This time, Doğulu will once again take the stage with an 88-piece symphony orchestra conducted by Maestro Antonio Pirolli, reimagining some of his popular hits for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

One of the biggest names in Turkish pop, Doğulu is giving his chart-topping songs a new dimension through symphonic arrangements. Blending the energy of pop with the timeless appeal of classical music, SYMPHONITY takes audiences on a multi-layered musical journey that moves between rhythm and emotion, pushing beyond conventional musical boundaries. Following its sold-out debut performances in Istanbul, the project returns to the city on Dec. 30, promising another memorable evening at Zorlu PSM.

The 88-piece orchestra accompanying Doğulu will be led by Maestro Antonio Pirolli, who has worked on major productions at prestigious venues around the world. His international experience brings a distinctive depth to the project, while music director Ercüment Orkut, who is also responsible for all the orchestral arrangements, gives SYMPHONITY its distinctive musical identity. Drawing on both the discipline of classical music and the creative spirit of jazz, Orkut brings a fresh perspective to the project.

SYMPHONITY is now set to take its music to other cities, with performances planned in Ankara and Izmir, before heading to international stages.