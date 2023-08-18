The Turkish rap and pop scenes have been graced by the new collaborative track "Ararım Yarın" from two of its most beloved stars, Murda and MERO.

Amsterdam-based Murda, who has made a significant impact on both the Turkish and European music industries in recent years, has created numerous hit songs that blend rap, trap and R&B genres. Collaborating with MERO, the duo has delivered an enjoyable and engaging piece of music. Last year, their song "Konum Gizli," released under Universal Music Turkey, became a nationwide hit and stood out as one of the most-listened tracks of 2022.

On the other hand, Mero refers to Enes Meral, a German rapper of Turkish descent. He gained significant popularity in the German-speaking rap scene. He was born on July 28, 2000, in Rüsselsheim, Germany. He rose to prominence in the late 2010s with his melodic rap style, catchy hooks and relatable lyrics.

Singer Semicenk. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Semicenk

In another corner of the music scene, a rising talent has been making waves on digital platforms. Semicenk, whose distinct voice and unique musical interpretation have garnered attention, is becoming a prominent name. With a solid foundation in music education and the ability to play various instruments, Semicenk brings a remarkable depth to his artistry. Despite his young age, he possesses prior stage experience, contributing to his dynamic performances. Moreover, Semicenk's success can be attributed to a well-structured project. Supported by a skilled team, including producer Hazar Ekşioğlu and director Emre Alev, they have established a consistent artistic language across their music videos, resulting in an undeniable appeal. Just weeks ago, their latest track "Tanrım Reva Mı?" skyrocketed to the top of digital platforms immediately upon release, reaffirming that success is far from accidental.

The successful duo Canbay & Wolker during a video shooting. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Canbay & Wolker

Meanwhile, the accomplished rap duo Canbay & Wolker has been gearing up for their latest release. After a period of preparation, they've unleashed their new song, "Of aman," from their album. True to their signature style, the song boasts their characteristic sound, which they masterfully wield to captivate their audience. Unsurprisingly, the track wasted no time in astounding listeners, accumulating millions of plays and views within just 10 days.

"Of aman" was presented as a collaboration between Canbay & Wolker and Decrat. The trio also crafted an accompanying music video with a community-centric theme, cleverly paying homage to the passion for football within local neighborhoods. A notable gesture was directed toward Arda Güler, a rising young football star, within the video. This thoughtful detail further solidified the video's impact and showcased the duo's excellent creativity.

The songwriting and musical arrangement naturally bear the distinctive marks of these three extraordinary artists. The arrangement was executed by Etki and Cesiminho, while the production, as always, was masterminded by Adem Canbay.

Rappers Kleo, Segah and Jako. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Kleo & Segah

In the ever-evolving world of Turkish rap and hip-hop music, a promising journey continues for Kleo & Segah. After making a notable entrance with "Küstük Mü?" featuring Mavi, the duo has unveiled their latest creation, "Git." A blend of organic and electronic elements forms the foundation of the track, resulting in a delectable fusion of rap and pop.

Turkish rap artist Ayaz. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Ayaz

Türkiye's prominent figure in rap music, Ayaz, once again seizes attention with his latest single, "Fotoğraf."

The fresh single brings together Ayaz's distinctive style and profound lyrics, showcasing his innovative approach to music.

The lyrics are a creation of Ayaz's own, focusing on memories of the past. The song delves into emotional struggles and inner conflicts, delivering a poignant touch. For this the song functions as a latest stop on Ayaz's musical journey, hones in on the emotional experiences of those carrying the burdens of the past and attempting to erase memories. The single, with its distinct narrative that transports listeners into Ayaz's universe, offers an immersive atmosphere.