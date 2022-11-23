A rising star in Türkiye these days, singer Zeynep Bastık announced on Tuesday that she will be performing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Fan Festival on Thursday.

She will be among the international stars performing at the festival, including Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares and K-pop phenomena BTS.

The singer shared on her social media accounts that she was: "Excited and honored."

Bastık rose to fame through her YouTube channel where she performed covers of songs from her home, attracting over 1.5 million subscribers. Many of her songs have been featured in TV series and movies, as well as jingles for many global brands.

Bastık has performed at concerts in the biggest venues in Türkiye.