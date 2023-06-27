Renowned American rock guitarist Saul Hudson, also known as Slash, recently captivated his Instagram followers by sharing a video of Can Sayar, a Turkish middle school student, playing a LEGO guitar, saying, "This Lego Guitar is TOO COOL!"

Sayar, a fifth-grade student at ITU Turkish Music State Conservatory, showcased his talent by performing "Çeçen Kızı" (Chechen Girl) by Tanburi Cemil Bey on his LEGO creation.

The unique LEGO microtonal guitar, developed by young guitarist Sayar in collaboration with his guitar teacher, Tolgahan Çoğulu's son Atlas Çoğulu and his friend Ruşen Can Acet, garnered significant attention on social media.