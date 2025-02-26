Turkish guitar virtuoso Cem Köksal, known for sharing the stage with rock legends like Joe Lynn Turner, has launched a fully domestic modular electric guitar production with his partners Bayram Tekçe and Bahtiyar Balcı. Now, he is preparing to market his innovative guitars worldwide.

Köksal, who started crafting guitars as a hobby early in his career, turned his passion into a business with the support of his partners. The trio opened their first workshop in Istanbul in 2018. After six years of research and development, along with securing patents, they designed a modular electric guitar with interchangeable necks, bodies and pickups. To scale up production, they established a factory named "Shark Guitars" in Antalya's Organized Industrial Zone.

The company currently produces 100 guitars per month, with a primary focus on exports.

"Musical instruments are very sensitive devices and not easy to manufacture. That’s why guitar designs have remained largely unchanged since the 1950s," Köksal told Anadolu Agency (AA). "We've introduced a brand-new dimension to guitars. Our design offers easier playability, superior features, and, most importantly, modularity. The neck and body can be swapped, allowing musicians to mix and match different parts. With just two guitar sets, you essentially have four guitars."

Köksal highlighted the unique technical aspects of their design, including a proprietary tremolo bridge and nut system, which allows for quick assembly and disassembly. Additionally, the guitar's main sound components can be replaced within five seconds.

Turkish guitarist Cem Köksal showcases the Shark Genuine Design 6 model during an interview in Antalya, southern Türkiye, Feb. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Another key innovation is the built-in effects system. Unlike traditional electric guitars that require external pedals, Shark Guitars integrates three effect pedals directly into the instrument, making transportation and setup easier for musicians.

"We handle every stage of production, from wood to titanium components, all in-house. Our annual production capacity ranges from 1,200 to 1,500 guitars. With six patented designs, we are manufacturing the most advanced electric guitars in the world right here in Antalya," Köksal said.

The company currently operates with a team of 25 employees but plans to expand to 50 in the near future.

Shark Guitars has begun marketing its instruments internationally, targeting the U.S., Japan, Italy and Germany. Köksal said distribution agreements are underway, and their guitars will hit store shelves within two to three months.

"The guitar market is massive, but breaking into it is challenging, as major production hubs exist in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, China and Indonesia. However, our guitars have no direct equivalent, which gives us a competitive edge. Our goal is to establish our brand and take this product to its rightful place in the global market," he said.

Encouraging industrial innovation in Türkiye, Köksal also urged young people to pursue high-tech manufacturing opportunities, emphasizing the importance of advancing domestic production in creative industries.