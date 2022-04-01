Daily Sabah logo

6 movies to hit Turkish theaters this week

by Anadolu Agency Apr 01, 2022 4:50 pm +03 +03:00

A still shot from "Doru Macera Ormanı" ("Doru the Adventure Forest"). The animated movie is about the story of Alaca the bay horse, who is camping in the forest and falls into the hands of the animal circus.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jared Leto in a scene from "Morbius." Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie tells the transformation of Dr. Morbius into a superhuman-half-vampire creature while he tries to find a cure for his blood disease.

AP

A still shot from "Noche De Fuego" ("Prayers for the Stolen"). Directed by Tatiana Huezo, the movie tells the story of three little girls in a village where mothers try to make their daughters ugly by cutting their hair and dyeing their teeth to protect them from drug lords, and men who go to look for work and never return.

A still shot from "Anadolu Leoparı" ("Anatolian Leopard"). Director Emre Kayış's movie, which won at the Toronto International Film Festival, is about the struggle of a zoo director to prevent the institution from being privatized.

Sabah File Photo

A still shot from "Ya Ben Ölürsem" ("What If I Die"). Directed by Faik Ahmet Akıncı, the Turkish movie tells the story of a family whose newborn child was diagnosed with autism.

A still shot from "Osman 8." Directed by Ezel Akay, the movie tells the story of a man suffering from agoraphobia while living in an old mansion with five fantastic monsters.

