6 movies to hit Turkish theaters this week

A still shot from "Noche De Fuego" ("Prayers for the Stolen"). Directed by Tatiana Huezo, the movie tells the story of three little girls in a village where mothers try to make their daughters ugly by cutting their hair and dyeing their teeth to protect them from drug lords, and men who go to look for work and never return.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.