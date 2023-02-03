Accompanying world-famous names with his marimba instrument, the artist Lerzan Tuncer has been receiving applause on international stages while working to promote the African-origin percussion instrument in Türkiye and to train new virtuosos.

The marimba, a musical instrument in the percussion family that comprises wooden bars like the keys of a piano that are struck by mallets, has been a passion for Tuncer who has devoted her life to making the sound of the instrument heard both at home and abroad.

Tuncer, who was born in Diyarbakır in 1985, started his music education at Çukurova University State Conservatory in 1998 and graduated from Dokuz Eylül University State Conservatory, shaped her life with a marimba weighing over 200 kilograms.

After graduating from Dokuz Eylül University, Tuncer, who wanted to become a virtuoso of marimba, which has its origins in Africa and is produced in Southern Mexico and Northern Guatemala, went to Bern, the capital of Switzerland, in 2011.

Working with world-renowned marimba artists, Tuncer studied percussion and chamber music with Raphael Christen, Jeannine and Morgan Maddox, professors of marimba at Zurich University of Arts and the Luzerne Conservatory.

The artist, who formed the international trio ensemble "Three Friends Drumming" with Jeannine and Morgan Maddox in 2012 in Switzerland, gave concerts in Germany, France, Denmark and Italy.

Working as a part-time lecturer at Yaşar University Continuing Education Center (YÜSEM), Tuncer not only takes the stage in important domestic events such as Izmir State Symphony Orchestra concerts, but also receives praise as a Turkish marimba artist at recitals and concerts abroad.

Before her rehearsals at the Ahmed Adnan Saygun Art Center, Tuncer told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that she loves her instrument.

Explaining that she is a classical music artist and graduated from the percussion department, Tuncer stated that she saw a marimba in the Çukurova Symphony Orchestra during her first year at the conservatory.

Tuncer stated she was amazed by the sound obtained by hitting the keys of the marimba made of rosewood with mallets.

"It is an instrument that really appeals to me. Apart from that, I also like it visually. It requires mental strength. I enjoy working (with it). I am very excited that it is the instrument of the new century. I have the opportunity to work with the composers whose works I have played. It is a new excitement for me every time," she said.

Tuncer drew attention to the fact that the marimba, which is rare in Türkiye, is an instrument that requires virtuosity and can be used solo like a piano or violin.