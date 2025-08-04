The 59th edition of the International Festival of Carthage in Tunisia hosted a remarkable evening of orchestral brilliance with its special concert, “Night of the Conductors,” held on Aug. 1 in the historic city of Carthage, featuring five renowned conductors from different countries. The evening became a celebration of musical diversity and cultural dialogue.

Artist Mine Geçili Bitmez performed at the International Festival of Carthage, Carthage, Tunisia, Aug. 1, 2025. (Courtesy of International Festival of Carthage)

Symphony of nations

Taking the stage were distinguished conductors: Tunisia’s Shady Garfi, Italy’s Andrea Tarantino, Palestine’s Lamar Elyes, Algeria’s Lotfi Saidi and representing Türkiye, Ahmet Baran and Mine Geçili Bitmez. Each maestro brought a unique interpretation and style to the orchestral performances, enriching the audience with a vibrant cultural tapestry.

Adding vocal brilliance to the evening were soloists Goar Faradzhian from Italy and Mine Geçili Bitmez from Türkiye, both of whom performed alongside choirs from the Tunis Opera Theatre, elevating the concert with stirring vocals and emotional depth.

Türkiye’s strong presence

Türkiye was represented by TRT artist Mine Geçili Bitmez and Ahmet Baran, conductor of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s Mersin State Classical Turkish Music Choir. Their presence not only brought a distinct Turkish flavor to the evening but also underscored the growing cultural ties between Türkiye and Tunisia.

The 59th edition of the International Festival of Carthage hosted a remarkable evening of orchestral brilliance with its special concert, “Night of the Conductors,” in the historic city of Carthage, Tunisia, Aug. 1, 2025. (Courtesy of International Festival of Carthage)

A highlight of the night was Ahmet Baran’s solo performance on the "kanun," a traditional Middle Eastern string instrument. His virtuosic interpretation captivated the audience and brought them to their feet in applause. Bitmez’s vocals, rich with emotion and technical finesse, also received high praise from attendees.

Unforgettable night

Following the concert, Ahmet Baran shared his reflections on social media, expressing gratitude for the evening’s emotional resonance:

“My dear friends, you know how sometimes in life, hard work, love and devotion turn into pure gratitude. Last night, on behalf of our country, we experienced those feelings to the fullest. It was an unforgettable night. Now, we have thousands of new neighbors in Tunisia.”

Artist Mine Geçili Bitmez performed at the International Festival of Carthage, Carthage, Tunisia, Aug. 1, 2025. (Courtesy of International Festival of Carthage)

About festival

Founded in the early 1960s as a two-day jazz event initiated by local intellectuals, the International Festival of Carthage has evolved into one of North Africa’s premier cultural gatherings. Since 1964, it has been held every summer in the ancient Carthage Amphitheater – a venue with a capacity of 7,500 that blends historic ambiance with contemporary artistry.

Over the years, the festival has hosted a dazzling array of performers from across the Arab world and beyond, including Ali Riahi, Warda, Kadhim Saher, Sherine and Majida El Roumi, as well as international icons such as Ray Charles, Dalida, Jean-Michel Jarre, Louis Armstrong and Joe Cocker. The program spans multiple music genres and also includes theater, ballet, traditional dance and more; showcasing the vibrant intersection of Arab-Mediterranean culture and global artistic expression.