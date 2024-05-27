In celebration of a century of friendship between Türkiye and the Netherlands, the historic Hierapolis ancient city theater hosted a joint concert featuring chamber orchestras from both nations. Despite the rain, art enthusiasts gathered to enjoy the performance in the shadow of history.

The Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra, consisting of members of the renowned Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra from the Netherlands, performed alongside musicians from the Orchestra Academic Capital of Başkent University in Denizli. The event was made possible through collaboration between the Pamukkale Philharmonic Association, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ankara, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Denizli Governorate.

Celebrating 100 years of friendship between Türkiye and the Netherlands, chamber orchestras from both countries perform together at the Hierapolis ancient theater, Denizli, Türkiye, May 22, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Attendees were treated to a repertoire including works by J.S. Bach, F. Schubert, and E. Elgar. Joep Wijnands, the Netherlands Ambassador to Ankara, highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations, referencing the Treaty of Friendship signed in 1924 and the strong NATO alliance.

Conducted by Michael Waterman and featuring soloists Niek Baar on violin and Fenna Ograjensek as soprano, the concert also included pieces by Anton Bruckner and M. Ravel. Despite the rain, attendees remained engaged, some sheltering under umbrellas or raincoats, as they enjoyed the music against the backdrop of the Hierapolis illuminated by nightfall.