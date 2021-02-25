Daily Sabah logo

Hindu bathing festival Magh Mela draws millions to rivers

by ASSOCIATED PRESS Feb 25, 2021 11:12 am +03 +03:00

Millions of people have joined a 45-day Hindu bathing festival in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj, where devotees gather to take a dip in Sangam, the sacred confluence of several rivers. There, they bathe on certain days considered to be auspicious in the belief, in a ritual believed to cleanse sins.

A Hindu priest prepares vermillion paste for pilgrims at Sangam during Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, India, Feb. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Rows and rows of colorful tents that house devotees line the sprawling festival site.

Hindu holy men pray on the banks of the river Ganges.

(AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

In Hinduism, the period is called Kalpvas and those who opt to stay for its entire duration are known as Kalpvasis.

A Hindu pilgrim praying in their tent.

(AP Photo)

Devotees abandon their daily lives during the holy period and camp at the site while subsisting on frugal means and performing rituals.

(AP Photo)

Virender Kumar Shukla, a Kalpvasi devotee, is attending the ritual for the fifth time. He said he hopes by offering prayers he will “find a place in heaven” and earn “a better rebirth.”

Devotees and pilgrims eat at a free food camp.

(AP Photo)

Authorities took months to build what looks like a temporary tented city on the river banks. Police patrol the site and floating bridges were built to help people get from one side of the river to the other.

Devotees take holy dips at Sangam.

(AP Photo)

Boats ferry pilgrims from the bank of the Yamuna to Sangam, where they bathe in the holy water and offer their prayers.

A Hindu holy man watches pilgrims walk past during Magh Mela festival.

(AP Photo)

The festival is being held even though COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country are rising after months of steady decline. India has confirmed 11 million cases and over 150,000 deaths.

A health worker takes nasal swab samples of Hindu holy men, to test for COVID-19 next to a poster of the Hindu god Hanuman, Feb. 24, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Health officials have told local media that they have tested tens of thousands of pilgrims for the virus since the festival began on Jan. 14. It is set to end on Feb. 27.

Devotees pray and take holy dips at Sangam.

(AP Photo)

A Hindu holy man prays as others shower flower petals on him during the Magh Mela festival, Feb. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Hindu holy men prepare food on the banks of the river Ganges during the Magh Mela festival.

(AP Photo)

Women devotees pray to a calf after a holy dip at Sangam, Feb. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A family takes a selfie after a holy dip at Sangam during the festival.

(AP Photo)

A Hindu holy man lies in front of an image of the Hindu goddess of learning Saraswati, Feb. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Hindu holy men pray on the bank of the river Ganges.

(AP Photo)

A Hindu holy man smokes after a holy dip at Sangam.

(AP Photo)

