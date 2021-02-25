Hindu bathing festival Magh Mela draws millions to rivers

Millions of people have joined a 45-day Hindu bathing festival in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj, where devotees gather to take a dip in Sangam, the sacred confluence of several rivers. There, they bathe on certain days considered to be auspicious in the belief, in a ritual believed to cleanse sins.

A Hindu priest prepares vermillion paste for pilgrims at Sangam during Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, India, Feb. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)