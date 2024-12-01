Türkiye’s first locally-made piano, crafted in 1904 by Mehmet Usta ("usta" means "master") from Taşköprü of northern Kastamonu, has undergone restoration and maintenance in the city, preserving a unique piece of the nation’s musical and cultural history.

Master Mehmet, a carpenter in early 20th-century Kastamonu, was inspired to create a piano after seeing one in the home of Italian engineer Carlo Efendi. After taking its measurements, Mehmet meticulously crafted his country’s first piano, completing the instrument in 1904.

One of the five pianos he made was gifted to Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II by the province’s then-governor, Enis Pasha. Today, three of Mehmet’s pianos are known to exist – one in Istanbul’s Yıldız Palace, another in Kastamonu’s City History Museum, and the third in the Vedat Tek Culture Center.

Ahmet Tunç Buyruklar of Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ), a faculty member specializing in music technology, restored the piano at Kastamonu’s City History Museum. The initiative was supported by the World Heritage Kastamonu Initiative, Taşköprü Municipality and the Esen family.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Buyruklar, who has over three decades of experience in instrument-making education, highlighted the historical significance of Mehmet’s creation.

“Mehmet was a master carpenter and craftsman. He produced five pianos, and while the whereabouts of three are known, the fate of the other two remains a mystery. Despite its worn condition, the instrument here is still displayed,” said Buyruklar. “I worked to adjust the keyboard and ensure it presents a proper appearance.”

Buyruklar emphasized the ingenuity required to produce a European-style piano in Anatolia during that period. “Pianos are not traditional instruments in our culture. Master Mehmet’s work stands out as a remarkable achievement, making this piano the first locally-made one in Türkiye.”

Süleyman Şenel, a teaching artist from ITÜ’s Department of Musicology, expressed pride in contributing to the project. He noted the significance of the piano for Türkiye’s music history.

“This piano, created by a Turkish craftsman, is a valuable artifact in the history of Turkish music,” said Şenel. “It is an honor to work on a piece that represents such an important legacy. We are deeply grateful for the contributions of everyone involved, especially Dr. Buyruklar, who offered his expertise voluntarily.”