Turkish Van cat overdose: Breeding program starts

A breeding program for Van cats, a special type of white cat that has two different colored eyes, which is a protected species in Türkiye and famous far beyond Turkish borders, has begun at a university research center in eastern Türkiye.
A participating Van cat giving his ok for the program with a wave, Van, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2022.
Located in the eastern Van province, the research center works under the auspices of the Van Yüzüncü Yıl University. The white cats at the center that are either odd-eyed – one blue and the other amber – or in pairs (blue or amber) attract attention with their affectionate personalities and are often visited by children.