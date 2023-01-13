Daily Sabah logo

photogallery

Turkish Van cat overdose: Breeding program starts

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Jan 13, 2023 7:27 pm +03 +03:00

A breeding program for Van cats, a special type of white cat that has two different colored eyes, which is a protected species in Türkiye and famous far beyond Turkish borders, has begun at a university research center in eastern Türkiye.

A participating Van cat giving his ok for the program with a wave, Van, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2022.

DHA

Professor Abdullah Kaya, director of the Van Cat Research Center, where the breeding will take place, said that the program for 2023 is underway.

AA

The cats, unique for their different eye colors and white fur, enjoyed calming music to help set the mood.

Van cats playing with a camera.

AA

At the center, where efforts are made to produce more of these unique cats each year, special rooms are prepared for the cats and along with comprehensive health checks, including vaccination.

AA

A very cute Van cat kitten.

DHA

Van cats sitting on a pedestal – of course.

AA

Professor Abdullah Kaya, director of the Van Cat Research Center, is seen here together with a Van cat.

AA

A Van cat with odd-colored eyes is seen here.

AA

And here just in case you missed it.

AA

The building of the Van Yüzüncü Yıl University Turkish Van Cat Research Center is seen here.

AA

A Van cat playing.

AA

Kaya explained that they feed the cats foods rich in vitamins and fat during the breeding process. He also noted that 180 kittens were born last year.

AA

Located in the eastern Van province, the research center works under the auspices of the Van Yüzüncü Yıl University. The white cats at the center that are either odd-eyed – one blue and the other amber – or in pairs (blue or amber) attract attention with their affectionate personalities and are often visited by children.

DHA

"We continue to work systematically at our center. Cats want a home environment. They love attention; therefore, our center needs to be cheerful and have a positive atmosphere,'' Kaya added.

DHA

The program plans to mate 45-50 of the 92 breeding-age cats this year.

Van cats being fed.

DHA

