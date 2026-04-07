U.S. music star Kanye West has been blocked from travelling to the U.K. to perform at a London festival.

The rapper made an application to travel to the country on Monday via an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), but the Home Office stopped him on the grounds that his presence in the U.K. would "not be conducive to the public good,” the Press Association reported.

The planned headline performances by West, now known as Ye, at Wireless this summer have provoked calls for him to be banned from the U.K. because of his behavior, which has included releasing a song called "Heil Hitler" and advertising a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website.

West offered to meet the British Jewish community before his show.

He said in a statement before the government’s decision: "I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly.

"My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace and love through my music.

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen.

"I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions.

"If you’re open, I’m here.”

Presale tickets for Wireless Festival were released at 12 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) on Tuesday and are believed to have sold out, while the general sale opens at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.