Kimchi, a staple of Korean cuisine

Originally a means of preserving vegetables during winter, kimchi is emblematic of Korean cuisine and accompanies almost every meal served in the country, whatever its culinary origins, with kimchi-making still an important annual ritual for many families.
Women prepare cabbages to make kimchi, during a traditional communal process known as "kimjang," in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.
