Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Kimchi, a staple of Korean cuisine

by French Press Agency - AFP Dec 02, 2020 10:29 am +03 +03:00

Originally a means of preserving vegetables during winter, kimchi is emblematic of Korean cuisine and accompanies almost every meal served in the country, whatever its culinary origins, with kimchi-making still an important annual ritual for many families.

Women prepare cabbages to make kimchi, during a traditional communal process known as "kimjang," in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

A worker picks cabbages during a harvest at a cabbage farm near Mokpo, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020.

AFP Photo

A worker from Thailand packages cabbages during a harvest at a cabbage farm near Mokpo, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020.

AFP Photo

A cabbage field during a harvest at a cabbage farm near Mokpo, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020.

AFP Photo

Workers pick cabbages during a harvest at a cabbage farm near Mokpo, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020.

AFP Photo

Cabbages are loaded onto trucks during a harvest at a cabbage farm near Mokpo, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020.

AFP Photo

Cabbages are loaded onto trucks during a harvest at a cabbage farm near Mokpo, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020.

AFP Photo

Workers load cabbages onto a truck during a harvest at a cabbage farm near Mokpo, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020.

AFP Photo

Workers wait to load cabbages onto a truck during a harvest at a cabbage farm near Mokpo, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020.

AFP Photo

Cabbages are packed onto a truck during a harvest at a cabbage farm near Mokpo, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2020.

AFP Photo

Women prepare cabbages to make kimchi, during a traditional communal process known as "kimjang," in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

Women make kimchi during a traditional communal process known as "kimjang," in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

A woman packs kimchi into Tupperware containers to be distributed among friends and family, in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

Women prepare to sit down for lunch after making kimchi, in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

Kimchi (C) and steamed pork are laid out for lunch, in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

A woman prepares cabbages to make kimchi during a traditional communal process known as "kimjang," in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

A woman makes kimchi during a traditional communal process known as "kimjang," in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

Woman makes kimchi during a traditional communal process known as "kimjang" in Donghae, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2020.

AFP Photo

Workers sort cabbages on a production line making kimchi at the Ryugyong Kimchi Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, Dec. 1, 2020.

AFP Photo

A worker sorts cabbages on a production line making kimchi at the Ryugyong Kimchi Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, Dec. 1, 2020.

AFP Photo

Kimchi products are displayed at the Ryugyong Kimchi Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea, Dec. 1, 2020.

AFP Photo

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.