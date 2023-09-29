"We woke up to the sound of missile attacks at half past four in the morning. We hear terrifying sounds, but we still smile. Nevertheless, we keep on smiling."

Exactly 19 years later, when Ukrainian singer Ruslana arrived in Istanbul, the city where she won the Eurovision Song Contest, she said these words before our interview. She began by talking about how they shouted Ukrainian slogans amid missile attacks, highlighting the courage of the people after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February. Civilians and the elderly sometimes threw things at drones, and they even managed to shoot down a few.

"Ukraine, it’s a really interesting country, and the atmosphere inside is absolutely unique to us. Nobody believes that we do what we do," she added.

Ukrainian singer Ruslana meets with people. (Photo courtesy of Ruslana)

Ruslana also mentioned animals alongside suffering humans. She emphasizes how the ear-piercing sounds of missiles leave them feeling helpless, struggling in an environment they can't quite understand. "Even my own dog sometimes barks and gets very anxious. It's as if he's saying to me, 'Come on, let's get up and go to a safe place.' Sometimes, he starts getting restless 15 minutes before the attacks, he feels everything so deeply."

The song "Wild Dances" adorned with Ukrainian melodies is known by almost everyone. After winning this competition, Ruslana, who has become particularly Ukraine's voice, has also taken on a responsibility that comes with it, voicing her current situation.

"I always feared that I wouldn't be able to defend people. In this sense, I work very actively. Right after the war started, I would go live on air constantly, trying to reassure people a bit. I tried to tell people about safe zones and how they could get there. After the war started, I didn't sleep for three days. Because I was constantly doing live broadcasts on my social media. It was a difficult time. I even wanted to go to the front lines to fight. Of course, I never wanted to kill anyone. But I wanted to help, both in terms of medicine and psychologically. Because when you are fighting the darkness, you can only confront it with light. You can only fight it with light."

Therefore, Ruslana gives hope with her microphone. She mentioned that if she ever takes up a weapon, she won't be able to turn back to the microphone. That's why Ruslana's entire front and struggle is on stage, both as an artist and as an inspiration.

Istanbul's importance

Ruslana's traditional sounds from the Carpathian Mountains, along with the ancient vocals, create an intriguing blend for the audience. It seamlessly fuses the old and the new, delighting listeners. In Eurovision, Ruslana delivered this blend with a flawless performance using 4-meter (13-foot) trembitas, a traditional horn, producing a mesmerizing vibration.

"Every rhythm accent creates resonance, employing vocalization. Placing a space between them is like a rhythm formula, essentially creating the correct vibration. It forms the tone of rhythm. That's why 'Wild Dances' won because I had found the right formula," she said.

"It was right after winning in Istanbul that I realized it was like a divine hint. It felt like I had been here long before, but I only sensed it in Istanbul. I traveled all over Türkiye. I came here for the first time in May for a rehearsal before Eurovision. It felt as though I already knew and recognized everything. Nearly 20 years have passed, and I still feel the same way in Istanbul. It's like there's something I need to discover here, something of great significance. It feels like my sacred purpose. Now, I believe in this magical situation. It's more than just healing; it's something else," she said.

Performing a concert in Kyiv is quite challenging because there's always a threat of missile attacks. That's why Ruslana held one of her concerts in the Kyiv Metro, right beneath Independence Square, with a thousand people. When we think about the concept of independence, the situation is very saddening. Ruslana wishes to hold a grand open-air concert in Istanbul. "Turkish artists, please join us. Let's do something together. And, of course, I invite the Turkish people to attend our future concert. Let's do something beneficial and beautiful together," she called out.

Ukrainian singer Ruslana during a performance. (Photo courtesy of Ruslana)

Magic tune

The concert she wants to hold in Istanbul is actually a part of Ruslana's quest to find the "magic tune" that she believes will bring peace. She mentioned that she will follow the rhythms, just like she did in the Carpathian Mountains before Eurovision, by listening to her heart entirely and by harmonizing with the rhythms of life, she believes she can attain it. Therefore, the influence of Istanbul on her is invaluable.

"I believe that there is a greater, ancient tune on top of the conventional tune. We just can't find it right now. If such a tune exists, it might have been used by more advanced civilizations in the past. We won't be able to find it easily for sure. If you have knowledge of music techniques from ancient civilizations, you can only create it this way. Now I am looking for this ancient tuner," she explained.

"I would have loved to find that tone in Ukraine, but missiles closed off that option. I have only one chance left, to find it in Türkiye. Winning once in here means there's something else here for me. Because right after winning, I had another feeling that I'm sure I'll do something else in Türkiye," she added.

"If we find this, we will win for the entire region. Now, this positive vibration can overcome the negative vibrations. There is a concept called metaphysical and I call this metamusic."

"The culture we present to the world has a power beyond just weapons. Yes, we need weapons, but as a musician, I convey a message that we possess the greatest power of all – the heartbeat. Because we feel everything. We need only one thing, whether it's true or false, dark or light. It's the heartbeat that sets things right. Choose the right path. Breakbeats help us find harmony and take sides."

Bond between Türkiye, Ukraine

For the first time after the year of 2017, Ruslana premiered her new music video in Türkiye.

"For the first time in almost six years, I'm doing this in Türkiye for the first time. There will be a new album, 'Wild Heart.' Now, I'm presenting this album's mentioned tone to you. That's why Türkiye is an extremely important country for me."

"I adore the unique rhythm of Türkiye. Turkish rhythms convey so much and showcase the country's strength. It also has incredible potential, know that. As you know, Europe and Asia meet here. Mentally, they are two opposite poles. Especially in Istanbul, and with your rhythms, how the spirit from these two poles mentioned, unite. In your rhythms, there was something ordinary in these processes of civilization development. Now, it's like a tiny but very important call. If you ask me why, it's because the Turkish people are so upright, that's why you're so strong and successful. I'm always deeply impressed by the Turkish people. You value your work. You follow those ancient lights. Your eyes reflect this light. So, look into each other's eyes more and stay bright and beautiful," she said.

Speaking of rhythms, Ruslana mentioned that she truly admires Turkish rhythms. She was particularly enchanted while watching Anadolu Ateşi, also known as the "Fire of Anatolia" in English, a famous Turkish dance company and performance group. She also talked about the similarity between Carpathian region drum rhythms and Turkish rhythms. She expressed her familiarity with the Turkish military marches.

"Let me tell you, we want to see Türkiye at Eurovision. We really want this because we miss it. Eurovision without Türkiye is not the same. There is a special flavor with you," she remarked.