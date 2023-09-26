The NFL announced on Sunday that Usher, the renowned U.S. rapper and R&B singer, is set to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said.

Next year's Super Bowl will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Usher rose to fame in the late 1990s with the release of his second album, "My Way" (1997). His deep catalog of rap, R&B and pop hits include "U Remind Me," "Yeah!," "Burn," "Love in This Club," "OMG" and "Climax."

He has scored 28 top 10 hits on Billboard's R&B chart and won eight Grammy Awards.

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career; we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Seth Dudowsky, NFL head of music.

Earlier this year, the Super Bowl LVII halftime show starring Rihanna, which she used to reveal that she was pregnant with her second child, became the most-watched halftime performance of all time.

Rapper Jay-Z, whose entertainment company Roc Nation in 2019 entered a long-term partnership to produce the NFL's high-profile musical offerings, called Usher "the ultimate artist and showman" and hailed "his flawless singing and exceptional choreography."

Usher's Super Bowl performance will be the fifth halftime show produced by Roc Nation following Rihanna, last year's hip-hop extravaganza with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar, and previous performances by The Weeknd and the duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.