Maiden flight of 1st Türkiye-made jet Bayraktar Kızılelma in photos

by Daily Sabah with Agencies Dec 16, 2022 7:57 pm +03 +03:00

Türkiye's first indigenously developed and produced unmanned fighter jet, the Bayraktar Kızılelma, made its maiden flight two days ago Wednesday, as the country marches on to complete self-reliance in defense.

The Turkish fighter jet Kızılelma getting ready for takeoff, undisclosed location, Türkiye, Dec. 16, 2022. (AA Photo)

AA

Kızılelma takes off!

The unmanned jet is projected to be capable of flying for five hours and reaching speeds of up to 800 kph (500 mph) or Mach 0.64.

AA

The uncrewed fighter jet is designed to conduct a multitude of military actions, such as strategic offensives, close air support (CAS), missile offensives, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD) and destruction of enemy air defenses (DEAD).

AA

Türkiye's first indigenous unmanned fighter jet in mid-flight.

AA

Kızılelma will be capable of taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including Türkiye's flagship-to-be amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.

The autonomously maneuvering Kızılelma will be capable of operating in tandem with piloted aircraft and may carry air-to-air missiles.

AA

Addressing the Baykar team after the maiden flight, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Turkish drone magnate Baykar Selçuk Bayraktar said: "Three years after Akıncı, Bayraktar Kızılelma successfully completed its maiden flight to realize our 20-year dream. This shows the future of the world in aviation and that we will no longer be followers but playmakers by shaping history."

IHA

Baykar CTO Selçuk Bayraktar signs his name on the aircraft.

IHA

The Baykar team stands in front of Kızılema following its first maiden flight.

IHA

The Turkish-developed fighter jet taking off.

AA

With the development of Kızılelma, the issue of foreign dependence in the defense sector will diminish, as technologies, such as Kızılelma will ensure self-reliance, CEO Haluk Bayraktar had previously said at Türkiye Innovation Week.

AA

Kızılelma taxing back to the hangar after its first maiden flight, and after creating Turkish aviation history.

AA

