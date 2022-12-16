Maiden flight of 1st Türkiye-made jet Bayraktar Kızılelma in photos

Türkiye's first indigenously developed and produced unmanned fighter jet, the Bayraktar Kızılelma, made its maiden flight two days ago Wednesday, as the country marches on to complete self-reliance in defense.
The Turkish fighter jet Kızılelma getting ready for takeoff, undisclosed location, Türkiye, Dec. 16, 2022. (AA Photo)
Kızılelma will be capable of taking off from and landing on short-runway aircraft carriers, including Türkiye's flagship-to-be amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.
The autonomously maneuvering Kızılelma will be capable of operating in tandem with piloted aircraft and may carry air-to-air missiles.
Addressing the Baykar team after the maiden flight, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Turkish drone magnate Baykar Selçuk Bayraktar said: "Three years after Akıncı, Bayraktar Kızılelma successfully completed its maiden flight to realize our 20-year dream. This shows the future of the world in aviation and that we will no longer be followers but playmakers by shaping history."
With the development of Kızılelma, the issue of foreign dependence in the defense sector will diminish, as technologies, such as Kızılelma will ensure self-reliance, CEO Haluk Bayraktar had previously said at Türkiye Innovation Week.