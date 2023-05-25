One of Türkiye's first pianist singers and jazz artists, Bozkurt Ilham Gencer, died at the age of 100 on Wednesday.

The veteran musician's son Bora Gencer announced his father's demise on his social media account: "My father was the reason for the existence of my (as well as Türkiye's) soul. We have lost a truly good person, a true gentleman, Bozkurt Ilhami Gencer. We are deeply saddened. We worked hard, put in a lot of effort. I wish we could have done more."

Gencer, who made significant contributions to the popularization of jazz music in Türkiye, celebrated his 100th birthday with a special event in Bodrum on Aug. 30, 2022.

Beginning his musical journey at the age of 5 with lessons from his mother and playing the console piano at their home, the artist continued his music career until the end of his life, leaving behind many unforgettable music pieces.