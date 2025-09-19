Thousands gathered in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, for the "Together for Palestine" concert, featuring internationally renowned artists and Palestinian performers. The event successfully raised approximately 1.5 million pounds ($1.85 million) in donations to support humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

Organized by British musician Brian Eno, the concert took place at the OVO Arena Wembley and was attended by over 12,000 people. Alongside world-famous stars, Palestinian artists also took the stage.

Florence Pugh speaks onstage during the "Together For Palestine" concert at Wembley Arena, London, U.K., Sept. 17, 2025. (Getty Images)

The concert was streamed live online, with ticket sales generating an estimated 500,000 pounds in revenue, which was announced by host Jameela Jamil by 10 p.m.

Several notable figures, including the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese, delivered speeches throughout the evening.

Albanese condemned Israel’s ongoing actions in Palestine, stating, "Israel continues to demolish, kill and occupy land in Palestine."

She stated that over 65,000 people have lost their lives in Gaza, including around 20,000 children and noted that numerous experts have referred to the crisis as a genocide. She emphasized that the deaths are not only the result of bombings but also stem from a lack of water, food and access to medical care.

Albanese ended her remarks with a message focused on resilience and hope for justice, expressing confidence that change is inevitable, that freedom and equality will eventually be achieved for Palestinians and for all. She stressed that giving up is not an option, urging everyone to take action together.

Famous actor Richard Gere also spoke, emphasizing that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters need to step down. "We see what is happening in Gaza every day. No one knows what to do. Is it possible for people to behave like this in this era? But the way to change this is through community," he said.

Richard Gere speaks onstage during the "Together For Palestine" concert at Wembley Arena, London, U.K., Sept. 17, 2025. (Getty Images)

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch recited a poem by Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish titled "There Are Reasons to Live in This Land."

Eric Cantona, a former French footballer and actor, voiced strong criticism against FIFA and UEFA for continuing to allow Israel to take part in international competitions. He pointed out the contrast with Russia, which was banned just four days after its invasion of Ukraine, while Israel remains active in tournaments despite over 700 days passing since actions that Amnesty International, the U.N. and many other bodies have labeled as genocide.

The proceeds from the concert were donated to Palestinian organizations carrying out humanitarian work in Gaza through Choose Love, a solidarity group supporting refugees.

Additionally, many artists, including Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix and Javier Bardem, appeared in a video released before the concert, calling for support for Palestine.