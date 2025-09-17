World-renowned pianist and composer Evgeny Grinko is set to meet music lovers across Türkiye as part of his upcoming tour.

As part of the tour, the artist will perform at the Izmir Kültürpark Open-Air Theatre on Oct. 4, the Çukurova University Open-Air Theatre in Adana on Oct. 6, the Atatürk Cultural Center of Yenişehir Municipality in Mersin on Oct. 7 and Congresium Ankara on Oct. 8.

The concert program will feature Grinko’s well-known classics such as "Valse," "Dusty Room" and "Lullaby for Erik," as well as pieces from his latest album, "Winter Moonlight."

Throughout the tour, Grinko will be accompanied by Anna Romanova, Mathilde Marsal and Pavel Matckevich on violin, Yana Chekina on cello and Evgeniya Popova on accordion.