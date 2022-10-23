Grammy-winning Senegalese-American singer Akon announced that he had a hair transplant in Türkiye, describing the country as being known for "two things" – hair and teeth.

"They're really good on both," the singer said in a statement.

Akon had to address his new look after fans noticed his new hairline and began roasting the artist in comments online, dubbing him "lego man."

Participating in a podcast, Akon noted that he paid $7,500 (TL 140,000 ) for hair transplant surgery in Türkiye. He also stated that the same treatment cost nearly $50,000 in the U.S., which is why he opted to undergo the procedure in Türkiye.

Explaining that before getting the procedure, his hair was thinning at the front, Akon added that the process was not painful.