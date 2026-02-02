World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will bring his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour to Istanbul on May 30, marking three decades since the release of his iconic album "Romanza."

The concert will take place at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium and is organized in collaboration with Mticket and NTRteam. Bocelli’s performance will feature a specially curated repertoire, highlighting selections from "Romanza" alongside beloved hits such as “Con Te Partirò,” “Vivo per Lei” and “Time to Say Goodbye.”

Global phenomenon

Released in 1997, Romanza quickly achieved worldwide acclaim, selling over 20 million copies. The album earned “Platinum” and “Diamond” certifications in more than 20 countries, solidifying its status as the bestselling Italian-language album of all time. It is also recognized as one of the most successful albums released in a language other than English, cementing its place in music history.

Romanza remains one of the key works that propelled Bocelli to international stardom and continues to influence the classical-pop crossover genre.

Istanbul as special stop

Produced by AEG Presents, the Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour spans some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Piazza San Marco in Venice, and Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. Istanbul has been chosen as a unique stop on the tour, celebrated for its historical and cultural significance.

The concert promises a special musical celebration, showcasing Bocelli’s artistic journey and the enduring impact of Romanza.