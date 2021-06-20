Palestinians, NATO summit and rocket: Top pictures of the week

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man during a protest against a planned march by Jewish ultranationalists through East Jerusalem, outside Jerusalem's Old City, occupied Palestine, June 15, 2021.
A Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile towards Israeli forces during a demonstration to protest the Israeli ultranationalist March of the Flags, which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of Jerusalem's eastern sector, in the Old City by the border with Israel, East Jerusalem, occupied Palestine, June 15, 2021.
NATO heads of the states and governments pose for a family photo during the NATO summit at the alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021.
The Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for China's first manned mission to build its space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, June 17, 2021.
A view of the sun setting from the fourth-biggest mountain in Turkey, Kaçkarlar, June 16, 2021.
Vessels to clean the surface of the sea and barrier-laying Istanbul Municipality boats clean up the sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Marmara Sea and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey, June 15, 2021.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to cast his vote during the Iranian presidential election in Tehran, Iran, June 18, 2021.
Decker, an Australian shepherd, competes during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, U.S., June 11, 2021.
