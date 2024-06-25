Swedish guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen is set to grace the stage with music enthusiasts at the Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theater on July 6.

Inspired by luminaries such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, Tomaso Albinoni, Ludwig van Beethoven and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Malmsteen has released 22 albums throughout his career. His latest album, "Parabellum," which debuted in 2021, stands out as one of his notable works.

By coincidence, starting to play the guitar at the age of 7, Malmsteen is recognized as one of "The 10 Greatest Electric Guitarists of All Time" by Time magazine. He married Ebru Solmaz, who is of Turkish descent, in 1999 and will perform in Türkiye again after 20 years.